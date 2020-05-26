DLT: R.I. insurance trust fund down $138M, borrowing inevitable

PROVIDENCE – As state unemployment claims continue to rise, the money available to pay out benefits is going down.

The state’s insurance trust fund had $391 million available as of Friday, down more than 25% from the $529 million balance in early March prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to R.I. Department of Labor and Training spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino.

Exactly how long before the funds run out, Pelligrino declined to comment – but at this point, it’s a question of when, not if. While Rhode Island’s insurance trust fund was in better condition than other states prior to COVID-19, it fell shy of the minimum level of solvency recommended to weather a recession, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation.

And while the number of new unemployment claims filed each day has slowed substantially since March, the state’s 17% April unemployment rate – 3.7% higher than the national average – suggests the length and severity of this recession will be more dire than what even a minimum recommended solvency could cover.

- Advertisement -

Pelligrino said the department will not be surprised when the time comes to borrow from the federal government to continue paying out unprecedented claim levels.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.