DLT raises UI employer tax rate in 2025

CRANSTON – Employers will pay slightly more in state payroll taxes to support Rhode Island’s unemployment insurance program next year, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced on Dec. 20.

The unemployment insurance tax rate for 2025 will remain at Schedule G in the range of 1.1% and 9.7%, same as 2024, with a 0.21% Job Development Assessment reduction. The unemployment insurance tax schedule was determined using a statutory formula based on the balance of the state’s employment security fund.

The new employer rate will be 1.21% in 2025, an increase from 1% from 2024, which also includes the 0.21% Job Development Assessment reduction.

The 2025 UI Taxable Wage Base for most employers will be $29,800 in 2025, a 2.1% increase from 2024. For employers at the highest tax rate, the UI taxable wage base is set at $1,500 higher and will be $31,300 in 2025. The UI Taxable Wages Base is set at 46.5% of the average annual wage of workers employed by employers subject to the contribution provisions of the Employment Security Act.

Also, the Temporary Disability Insurance taxable wage base for most Rhode Island companies will be $89,200, an increase from $87,200 in 2024. The DLT said the Temporary Disability Insurance contribution rate will be 1.3% for 2025, a slight increase from 1.2% in 2024.

The maximum TDI contribution rate in 2025 be $1,159.60 in 2025, an increase of $115.60, or $2.22 a week, from the maximum contribution of $1,044 in 2024.