DLT raises UI employer tax rate in 2025

By
-
EMPLOYERS will pay more in state payroll taxes to support Rhode Island’s unemployment insurance program next year, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

CRANSTON – Employers will pay slightly more in state payroll taxes to support Rhode Island’s unemployment insurance program next year, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced on Dec. 20.  The unemployment insurance tax rate for 2025 will remain at Schedule G in the range of 1.1% and 9.7%, same as 2024, with a

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Diversity matters at Amgen

We believe our differences lead to better science and better business outcomes, enabling us to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR