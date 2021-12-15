DLT to roll out new UI Online unemployment insurance platform

CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training will begin launch of its new unemployment insurance platform in December, beginning with a small, select group to gather feedback before a full-scale launch early next year.

Called UI Online, the platform is designed to give applicants more claim transparency, department officials say, offering more self-service options for transactions that previously required a phone call.

Department Director Matthew Weldon said that the past 1½ years have made it clear that changes to the unemployment system – which is 30 years old – are necessary and overdue.

“I have personally heard from countless unemployment claimants who have been frustrated by the unemployment process, so I am excited to launch this new platform that will make filing a claim easier and more straightforward,” Weldon said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

UI Online, which is built on a secure, cloud-based system, will allow claimants to apply online and track the claim themselves throughout processing. They will also be able to set reminders and get alerts. The system will be available in English and Spanish and will have anti-fraud measures in place.

During the first phase of system rollout, claimants invited to use UI Online can opt out if they wish and continue to use the existing system.

DLT will implement UI Online for all unemployment claimants by early next year. The new website will be the only method to file a claim online. Claims can be filed over the phone at the UI Call Center at 401-415-6772.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.