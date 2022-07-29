Election season is in full swing in the Ocean State with a bunch of hotly contested races. They include a gubernatorial contest that will have eight names on the Sept. 13 primary ballots.

And each day brings new endorsements from campaigns eager to outdo each other and keep their candidate’s name in the headlines.

But how much do voters pay attention to the endorsements?

Unions and other large groups, including political parties, often urge memberships to support endorsed candidates, which can deliver large blocks of votes.

- Advertisement -

But some voters are wary of candidates who make too many promises to win interest group or political party endorsements.

Where do you stand?

Do endorsements of political candidates influence who you vote for? Yes, I base my decision mostly on the support a candidate has lined up Yes, it’s one of many factors I consider No, I rely on my own judgment No, endorsements make candidates beholden to interest groups I’m not sure Results Vote