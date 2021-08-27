Do you agree that COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for employees working in a physical office who don’t have a medical exemption?

When the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23, health officials hoped it would encourage more companies to make vaccinations mandatory.

CVS Health Corp. that same day announced it would require “certain employees who interact with patients” and all corporate staff to be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31.

Pawtucket’s Hasbro Inc. is among the other local companies that have announced vaccine mandates.

But other businesses have told PBN they are concerned that a vaccine mandate would make it difficult to recruit and retain workers in a challenging job market.

