Do you agree with CNBC ranking R.I. at No. 44 in its annual “America’s Top State for Business” list?

Rhode Island ranking poorly in CNBC’s list of the country’s top states for business has become an annual event.

And this year is no different.

On July 11, CNBC released its “America’s Top States for Business 2024″ ranking and, as usual, the Ocean State appeared near the bottom. Rhode Island was deemed the 44th best state for business, up one notch from No. 45 a year earlier.

While state leaders often downplay Rhode Island’s poor showing in the CNBC ranking, it’s clear they pay attention. Gov. Daniel J. McKee lauded the progress the state made in 2021, when it jumped to 46th on the list, up from 50th in 2019.

He quickly added at the time, “We don’t like the spot we’re in, and we don’t like the spot we’re coming from.”

States are evaluated in 10 categories, Rhode Island did best in the area of quality of life in 2024, earning a B- from CNBC.

It earned a “C+” for infrastructure (somewhat surprising considering the Washington Bridge debacle), and for technology and innovation, “C-” for education, “D” for business friendliness, “D+” for its workforce, “D-” for its economy, cost of doing business, access to capital, and cost of living.

To make matters worse, Rhode Island ranked lowest in New England, although none of the neighboring states did particularly well, either.

Connecticut ranked highest of all states in the region at No. 32, Vermont at No. 37, Massachusetts at No. 38, New Hampshire at No. 41 and Maine at No. 42.