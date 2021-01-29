Do you agree with the decision not to include teachers as a priority class in the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan?

Groups representing teachers and other education professionals were among those lobbying for priority consideration in the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who will become governor once Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s nomination as the next U.S. secretary of commerce is approved, is among those who agreed they should get priority. But he told Providence Business News on Jan. 26 that they should not be prioritized ahead of those 65 and older.
State health officials announced on Jan. 28 that people ages 65 to 74 could begin to receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in February, but that teachers are not being set aside as a special class in Phase 2 of the state’s plan.
