Do you agree with the Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions?

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 29 struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively, according to The Associated Press.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

But Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

R.I. Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said the decision sets back efforts to address generations of inequality.

