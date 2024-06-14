Do you care about state and national COVID-19 data, such as new cases and deaths?

Government and media reports of state and national COVID-19 data, such as new cases, deaths, tests and vaccines administered have declined sharply over the past year.

That’s been in line with the steady drop in new cases reported locally and around the country. The World Health Organization in May 2023 said COVID-19 no longer qualified as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to a health crisis that killed millions of people worldwide.

According to state health officials, there have been 4,367 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island, including one this month. The data was once updated daily by the state but now is compiled weekly, along with new cases, hospital admissions and other information.

Though the pandemic has ended, some people remain wary of a possible resurgence of the virus. But many others now see COVID-19 as a health risk akin to the flu.

