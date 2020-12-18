Do you expect to spend more, less or about the same amount as usual this holiday season amid the pandemic?

Some retailers are expecting a strong holiday shopping season in spite of the pandemic.
The National Federation of Retailers has predicted a 3.6% to 5.2% year-over-year increase in holiday sales this year.
NRF says one reason consumers are expected to spend this holiday season is the psychological benefit of celebrating after a such a challenging year. Early retail sales support the theory. October sales were up 10.6% over 2019, the federation said.
But will that hold true in Rhode Island?
The state’s small businesses, the backbone of the Rhode Island economy, have been ravaged by the pandemic and ordered restrictions on operations designed to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
