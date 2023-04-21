Do you like the idea of college athletes getting paid for autographs, public appearances and endorsements?

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 opened the door for student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness, and hundreds of local college athletes are trying to do so.

Rhode Island is also one of 21 states that allows high school athletes to monetize their name, image or likeness, as long as there’s no connection with the team they’re on, the school they attend or the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.

At Providence College alone, nearly 400 athletes in sports ­ranging from track and field to soccer and lacrosse are available through the platform Opendorse.com to be paid for autographs, public appearances, endorsements and the like.

Some charge as little as $11 for video shoutouts, while one PC basketball player’s fees range from $546 for an autograph to $1,734 for an appearance.

