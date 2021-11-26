Do you support a proposed bonus program for state workers that would pay them up to $3,000 if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

On Nov. 18 Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s administration and AFSCME Council 94 reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that includes two $1,500 bonuses to be paid to state workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

McKee has declined to comment on the vaccine bonus provision in the contract. The union expects members to vote on the tentative four-year agreement on Dec. 2.

The union’s 3,800 members have not been mandated to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while other workers in the state, including in the health care sector, have been required to do so.

House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, R-New Shoreham, thinks the vaccine bonus is a bad idea.

“We should not be giving out taxpayer dollars to fund a bonus to select people who got vaccines,” he told PBN.

Business leaders have also raised concerns about rewarding one group of employees for getting vaccinations but not others.

