Do you support Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s proposal to create state-run stores to sell marijuana for adult recreational use?

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s fiscal 2021 budget plan would legalize adult recreational marijuana sales.

But instead of privately run stores, such as how medical marijuana facilities are regulated, she is proposing a series of state-run dispensaries, similar to the state-run liquor stores found in New Hampshire. The proposal doesn’t state how many would be created but counts on about $21.8 million in new revenue.

Legislative leaders had already warned her before her budget release that they would not support legalizing adult recreational use this year. But Raimondo’s administration counters that legal sales in Massachusetts and similar proposals in other New England states mean Rhode Island needs to act now to ensure all marijuana use in the state is properly regulated.

