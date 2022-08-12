Do you support municipal use of license plate cameras to help curb vehicle thefts and other crimes?

Providence is installing 25 license plate cameras around the city, despite the objections of the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and some city councilors.

The cameras, provided at no cost to the city for a one-year trial, capture images of license plates as cars pass by. The cameras are in use in several Rhode Island communities.

Police are able to search the captured videos as part of investigations into possible criminal activity.

The ACLU, however, called the cameras “a grossly unregulated and deeply intrusive police surveillance system.”

Atlanta-based Flock Safety designed the cameras and insists they cut down on vehicle theft, property crime and violence.

