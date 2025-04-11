Do you support Providence Place mall’s new policy requiring teens to be accompanied by adults after 5 p.m.?

By
-
PROVIDENCE PLACE has instituted a ban on unsupervised youths in the mall after 5 p.m. every day and during school hours, but it remains to be seen if that policy pays off. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
PROVIDENCE PLACE has instituted a ban on unsupervised youths in the mall after 5 p.m. every day and during school hours. PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Providence Place mall on March 24 began requiring teens to be accompanied by adults after 5 p.m.

The policy bars youths under 18 during school hours and after 5 p.m. every day unless they are with an adult. It was instituted by court-appointed receivers who took control of the mall last year after the previous owners defaulted on $259 million in debt.

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island small business sees significant annual energy savings

The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive…

Learn More

The new policy is an effort to “revitalize [the mall], attract new tenants and enhance the … visitor experience,” receiver John Dorsey said in a statement.

Mall receivers have said that the plan is to eventually sell Providence Place. Preparing for that, they have moved to shore up the mall’s finances, improve maintenance and focus on keeping the mall clean.

- Advertisement -

Do you support Providence Place mall’s new policy requiring teens to be accompanied by adults after 5 p.m.?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display