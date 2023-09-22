Do you support the changes that were made to this year’s PVDFest in Providence?

Heavy rains soaked many attendees and vendors at this year’s Providence PVDFest, leading to an early cancellation due to a flood warning.

The three-day event, held Sept. 8-10, also marked a host of changes, including moving away from downtown to the Providence River.

Some attendees approved of the new location next to the city’s popular pedestrian bridge. Others, including some vendors and restaurant owners, said the event needs to remain connected to the downtown.

Vendors also complained about a lack of city staff to help during the driving rain that for some resulted in damaged goods.

