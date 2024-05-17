Do you support the proposed federal rule to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug?

The U.S. Justice Department on May 16 moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, which would mark a significant shift in federal drug policy.

The Associated Press reported a proposed rule sent to the federal register recognizes the medical uses of cannabis and says it has less potential for abuse than more dangerous drugs.

The rule supported by Attorney General Merrick Garland would not legalize marijuana for recreational use, as Rhode Island and most other states have already done.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will take public comment on the proposal. If approved, marijuana would no longer be a Schedule I drug, which includes heroin and LSD.

- Advertisement -

Marijuana would instead be a Schedule III substance, alongside ketamine and some anabolic steroids, according to the AP.