Does Rhode Island deserve its annual ranking among the nation’s least charitable states?

Two new studies rank Rhode Island among the least charitable states in the nation.

WalletHub ranked the Ocean State No. 47 for the second straight year in its annual “Most Charitable States” report released on Nov. 11.

LendingTree ranked the Ocean State No. 50 in average charitable contributions in its report released on Nov. 18.

In the WalletHub report, researchers compared all 50 states across two key dimensions: volunteering and service, and charitable giving.

- Advertisement -

In LendingTree’s survey, QuestionPro was commissioned to conduct an online survey of 2,049 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 78 from Oct. 1-3.

LendingTree researchers also analyzed IRS income data to calculate the percentage of tax returns with charitable contributions and the average charitable contribution in tax year 2021 – the latest available.