Does Rhode Island deserve its WalletHub ranking as one of the nation’s least fun states?

Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Rhode Island No. 48 in its new study of the Most Fun States in America.

In 2024, Rhode Island ranked No. 27 overall.

WalletHub researchers compared each state across two key categories, entertainment and recreation and nightlife. Both categories were evaluated using 26 relevant metrics that included number of attractions, recreational activities and restaurants.

Rhode Island this year ranks No. 48 for entertainment and No. 33 for nightlife, for an overall score of 23.74. Also, WalletHub ranked Rhode Island No. 50 for movie theaters per capita and No. 49 for state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita.

California is currently the most fun state, according to WalletHub. The Golden State ranked first for recreation and entertainment and third for nightlife, with an overall score of 66.89. Florida was second, followed by Nevada, Illinois and New York.

West Virginia was ranked last on the list, below Mississippi and Rhode Island.

Among the New England states, Massachusetts is ranked the highest at No. 24. The Bay State ranked No. 27 for entertainment and recreation and No. 21 for nightlife. It also tied with Florida, New York, Connecticut and Maryland for most marinas per capita.

Maine ranked No. 39, New Hampshire ranked No. 42, Connecticut ranked No. 43 and Vermont ranked No. 45.