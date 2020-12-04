Does the $100M Rhode Island on Pause grant program target funding where it is most needed?

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Nov. 25 announced an additional $100 million for Rhode Island businesses and families affected by a two-week pause she ordered for some businesses due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation.

The federal funds are split into two separate accounts; $50 million for businesses that will be directly impacted by the pause and $50 million for Rhode Islanders left unemployed during the two weeks, which began Nov. 30.

On Dec. 3, the state announced increased flexibility in how businesses can apply for the program, which offers businesses in eligible industries $500 to $50,000 in grants. Calculating grants based on gross receipts rather than net income was added as an option.

As of Dec. 3, about 1,800 verified applications had been received from businesses.

