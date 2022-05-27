Does the owner of Rhode Island’s two casinos deserve to have their property taxes reduced in Lincoln and Tiverton due to lost revenue related to COVID-19?

Bally’s Corp., owner of Rhode Island’s two casinos, is suing Lincoln and Tiverton to get their property taxes reduced due to COVID-19-related revenue losses.

The global casino-entertainment company was forced to temporarily close its two local casinos in 2020 due to government mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19. When the casinos reopened, they operated for a time with reduced hours.

According to media reports, the company’s two local casinos say both communities failed to lower the assessed value of the casino properties to account for the COVID-related losses. The casinos appealed the assessments and were denied in both cases.

Bally’s spokeswoman Patti Doyle told The Boston Globe the company is hoping to resolve the issue out of court by reaching tax-stabilization agreements with both towns.

In the Superior Court cases, the casinos are seeking to recoup money they say they’ve been overtaxed, plus penalties and interest. Both towns have declined to comment, citing the lawsuits.

Bally’s portfolio includes 14 casinos it owns and manages in 10 states.

