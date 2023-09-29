Does the state’s new shoreline access law infringe on the rights of coastal property owners?

Rhode Island in June adopted an updated law permitting expanded public access to the shore.
The Rhode Island Association of Coastal Taxpayers filed a legal challenge, claiming the law illegally seizes private property without adequate compensation to landowners.
A federal court on Sept. 19 dismissed that lawsuit, preserving expanded public access to the state’s coastline.
On Sept. 25 a new legal challenge to the updated state law was filed by Westerly homeowners, claiming the new law conflicts with a 1982 state Supreme Court ruling. The complaint was filed in Washington County Superior Court.
