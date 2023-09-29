Does the state’s new shoreline access law infringe on the rights of coastal property owners?

A FEDERAL court on Sept. 19 dismissed a legal challenge to an updated state law expanding public access to the state’s coastline. Less than a week later, a new legal challenge was filed in Washington County Superior Court, claiming the new law conflicts with a 1982 state Supreme Court ruling. PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID LEVESQUE

Rhode Island in June adopted an updated law permitting expanded public access to the shore.

The Rhode Island Association of Coastal Taxpayers filed a legal challenge, claiming the law illegally seizes private property without adequate compensation to landowners.

A federal court on Sept. 19 dismissed that lawsuit, preserving expanded public access to the state’s coastline.

On Sept. 25 a new legal challenge to the updated state law was filed by Westerly homeowners, claiming the new law conflicts with a 1982 state Supreme Court ruling. The complaint was filed in Washington County Superior Court.

