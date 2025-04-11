DOGE cuts NEH funding for Rhode Island Humanities

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Humanities is now fighting to restore funding for its grant program and core operating purposes after the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency terminated a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that supports the local organization’s functions.
The local nonprofit on Friday said it received a notice from the department and National Endowment for the Humanities Acting Chairperson Michael McDonald that its operating grant has been terminated. This was done despite that funding being a “statutorily required activity” that can only be changed with the approval of Congress and that the funding was Congressionally approved and appropriated, Rhode Island Humanities said.
Rhode Island Humanities Executive Director Elizabeth Francis said in a statement that the organization is owed $530,000 for the 2025 fiscal year. Without it, the organization is forced to pause its grant program, she said.
Programs potentially being impacted by the cuts include those serving military veterans, projects that activate precious historical sites and cultural heritage, writing and civic education programs for young people, and documentary films and festivals, among others.
“The impact on Rhode Island will be devastating,” Francis said. “The same day that we received the termination letter we were about to announce 14 new grants for projects all over the state. Instead, we had to tell these grantees that we don’t have the funds for their projects. This is not only a blow to our state’s culture; we lose the economic benefits and civic vitality that these programs and projects bring.”
Rhode Island Humanities did not say how it plans to combat the cuts. The organization is asking residents to contact elected officials and urge them to take action against the cuts.
