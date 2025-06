Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether the state engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race or other protected aspects of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. In a letter Wednesday, Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division of DOJ, informed R.I. Attorney General Peter

PROVIDENCE

– The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether the state

engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race or other protected aspects of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

In a letter Wednesday, Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division of DOJ, informed

R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha that, “

Our investigation is based on information that Rhode Island may be engaged in employment practices regarding its affirmative action program governing state government employment under state law that discriminate based on race, national origin or other protected characteristics in violation of Title VII.”

According to the letter,

Employment Litigation Section Senior Trial Attorney Louis Whitsett has been assigned to handle the investigation.

“Accordingly, the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division has authorized a full investigation to determine whether Rhode Island is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above,” the letter states.

Neronha told The Public’s Radio on Thursday that he “didn’t pay it a whole lot of mind” and doesn’t intend to respond to the letter.

“They can go investigate and if the investigation turns up anything, then we will address it,” Neronha said. “It could be, something today, gone tomorrow.”

Neronha also told the radio-news station

he suspects the probe centers on DEI

–

diversity, equity, inclusion

–

a focus of the Trump administration.

“Which agencies, which policies, who was affected

–

you know, none of that is in here,” he told The Public’s Radio. “I’m not going to waste a lot of time, if any time, being concerned about this notice because it is so vague and nonspecific. I’m going to focus on the other work we have to do, which is extensive.”