Dollar Tree faces $294K in fines for OHSA violations at Coventry store

PROVIDENCE – Dollar Tree Inc. is facing more than $294,000 in fines after the U.S. Department of Labor determined that its store in Coventry violated Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

OSHA proposed $294,668 in penalties for obstructed exits, unsafe storage of materials, fire and other hazards at the discount retail giant’s store at 760 Tiogue Ave., Coventry, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

Dollar Tree Inc., based in Chesapeake, Va., which also owns Family Dollar stores, was cited for the same violations at its East Providence store at 1925 Pawtucket Ave. and Pawtucket location at 342 Power Road on April 24.

“We have cited Rhode Island Dollar Tree locations before for unsafely stored stock and materials, so they are well aware of these hazards and how to fix them,” said OSHA Area Director Robert Sestito. “It’s time they put worker safety over profits.”

- Advertisement -

OSHA conducted an inspection at the Coventry Dollar Tree store in January in response to an employee complaint. Inspectors found workers exposed to slip and trip hazards created by haphazardly stacked boxes falling and spilling items in the store’s shopping area and wheeled carts, large boxes, bins and trash spread throughout the stockroom. They also discovered boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely in the stockroom, exposing employees to collapse and struck-by hazards.

Dollar Tree Stores has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

OSHA has identified more than 300 violations during more than 500 inspections at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores nationwide since 2017.