Dollar Tree to close nearly 1,000 stores, posts surprise fourth-quarter loss

Dollar Tree Inc. will close nearly 1,000 stores and swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss as the discount retailer took a related $1.07 billion goodwill impairment charge. Shares tumbled 15% before the opening bell Wednesday. Dollar Tree plans to close about 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of this year and 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores over the next several years. The company did not report which region or area the stores would be closed. Dollar Tree currently has 41 stores in Rhode Island alone. Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar for more than $8 billion almost a decade ago after a bidding war with rival Dollar General, but it has had difficulty absorbing the chain. "This dramatic cull is the coup de grâce in the rather botched acquisition of the Family Dollar chain, which has caused Dollar Tree nothing but hassle since it was completed back in 2015," wrote Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. "Basically, almost ten years on, Dollar Tree is still sifting through the mess it inherited and has not been able to completely turn around," Saunders said. Saunders said in an emailed statement that nearly 12% of current Family Dollar stores will be closing over the next three years. For the three months ended Feb. 3, Dollar Tree lost $1.71 billion, or $7.85 per share. A year earlier the Chesapeake, Va., company earned $452.2 million, or $2.04 per share. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.55 per share, which is still short of the per-share earnings of $2.67 expected on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue climbed to $8.64 billion from $7.72 billion, a bit below Wall Street's estimate of $8.67 billion. Dollar Tree has been attracting consumers that have been stung by inflation as they seek to cut spending. During the quarter, sales at Dollar Tree stores open at least a year climbed 6.3%, with traffic up 7.1%. While more shoppers were heading to stores, they were closely watching how much they spent, with average ticket down 0.7%. At Family Dollar, sales at stores open at least a year slipped 1.2%. Traffic edged up 0.7%, but average ticket fell 2%. For fiscal 2024, Dollar Tree anticipates earnings between $6.70 and $7.30 per share. Revenue is expected in a range of $31 billion to $32 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expect full-year earnings of $7.04 on revenue of $31.68 billion. Dollar Tree expects first-quarter earnings of $1.33 to $1.48 per share on revenue in a range of $7.6 billion to $7.9 billion. Wall Street anticipates first-quarter earnings of $1.70 on revenue of $7.68 billion. In April, U.S. regulators on Wednesday announced a settlement with Dollar Tree aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials at that time cited hazards at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials, and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels. Assistant Labor Secretary Doug Parker noted in April that OSHA has issued 403 violations at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores since 2017, resulting in more than $13.1 million in fines to date. The company “made some significant improvement” in worker safety following a 2015 settlement that expired in 2018 but continued violations show more work needs to be done, Parker said. On April 24 Dollar Tree Stores Inc. was fined more than $770,000 in fines after the U.S. Department of Labor determined that two of the company’s Rhode Island stores violated OSHA standards. The discount retail giant was cited for $770,136 in proposed penalties for hazards related to obstructed exits, unsafe storage of materials, fire and other hazards at both its East Providence store at 1925 Pawtucket Ave. and Pawtucket location at 342 Power Road. The East Providence store was cited for three repeat OSHA violations, totaling $319,220 in proposed fines, and the Pawtucket location was cited for four repeat OSHA violations, totaling $450,916 in proposed fines. More than $294,000 in fines was levied Dollar Tree Inc. on June when the Department of Labor determined that Dollar Tree’s store in Coventry also violated OHSA standards. OHSA Inspectors in January found workers exposed to slip and trip hazards created by haphazardly stacked boxes falling and spilling items in the store’s shopping area and wheeled carts, large boxes, bins and trash spread throughout the stockroom. They also discovered boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely in the stockroom, exposing employees to collapse and struck-by hazards. Michelle Chapman is a business writer for The Associated Press