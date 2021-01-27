DoorDash makes $250K in grants available to R.I. restaurants

PROVIDENCE – DoorDash announced $250,000 in COVID-19 relief grants for Rhode Island restaurants Wednesday.

As part of the company’s $200 million, five-year Main Street Strong Pledge program, restaurants will be able to apply for $5,000 grants to be used to offset costs associated with the pandemic. Applications, available online, are being accepted through Feb. 17.

Eligible restaurants will be required to have three stores or fewer currently operating, $3 million or less in 2019 revenue per store and employ 50 or fewer people per store.

Grants are also available in Massachusetts, the company said.

The program will be administered by the company’s technology partner, Hello Alice. Grant distribution is expected to take place in March, with all selected restaurants receiving funds by early May, DoorDash said.

“COVID-19 has brought immense, widespread challenges for our communities, but the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard by the fallout from the virus. Seating capacities and other restrictions have created intense barriers, but thanks to DoorDash’s relief efforts, restaurants will be able to stay engaged in their communities” said Dale Venturini, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

The company also noted that all restaurants that apply for funding will receive free access to the Hello Alice platform, which offers resources to restaurant and food-service owners.

“We’re proud to provide continued support to our restaurant community in Rhode Island with our Main Street Strong Pledge,” said David London, director of government relations, U.S. East at DoorDash. “DoorDash is committed to helping our restaurant partners and the communities we serve with financial support to give restaurants the resources they need to survive amidst the many challenges currently facing small businesses.”