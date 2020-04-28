DOR: March revenue $53.4M above expectations

PROVIDENCE – While state revenue sources are expected to take a significant hit amid the economic shutdown prompted by the new coronavirus, that was not the case in March, according to a report published by the R.I. Department of Revenue.

Instead, the state’s March adjusted general revenue was $53.4 million, or 21.2%, higher than the estimate adopted at the November 2019 Revenue Estimating Conference, for a total of $305.2 billion, the report stated.

Key sources of the above-anticipated revenue were an extra $29.4 million in general business tax revenues and $18.5 million in personal income tax revenues. Tax revenues from financial institutions were $15.2 million above prior estimates, while those from cigarettes and tobacco products exceeded expectations by $3.2 million.

The lottery transfer was $3.2 million above prior estimates due to net terminal income from video lottery terminals.

Sales and use tax revenues were in line with expectations, though this likely does not reflect the impact of the coronavirus because tax payments reflect February sales activity, the report stated.

Fiscal year to date as of March, adjusted total revenues were $97.9 million, or 3.6%, more than expected, stemming primarily from an $89.7 million boost in general business tax revenue.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.