Douglas Lumber using CAI Software’s DataView document-management platform for touch-free deliveries

SMITHFIELD – Douglas Lumber, Kitchens & Home Center is using the DataView document-management platform by CAI Software LLC, according to a CAI news release.

The option allows Douglas Lumber’s drivers to take a photo of a delivered product on their smartphone or tablet as proof of delivery to speed order processing, reduce delivery disputes and minimize customer interaction with drivers and their mobile devices, according to the news release. DataView then indexes and archives the image for future reference, according to CAI.

“Touchless delivery allows us to keep a strong relationship with our customers during this unprecedented time,” Steve Carlino Jr., information technology coordinator and assistant general manager for Douglas Lumber said. “We’ve been fortunate, as an essential business, to continue operating and supporting our customers. However … we also wanted to make some fundamental changes to how we delivered product. We’d been using DataView’s e-signature capability for immediate proof of delivery, so the idea of providing convenient, touchless delivery was a logical next step.”

CAI Software Vice President Frank Motta said, “If no one is available to sign for the delivery, the driver can simply take a photo of the order, add job-site notes, which are automatically attached to the customer’s order, and email to the customer. The image is captured in DataView and automatically placed in the appropriate customer folder within the system.”

A user of CAI Software’s Ponderosa ERP software, Douglas Lumber uses integrated DataView software to automate the document-management process, according to CAI. Images of system-generated transactions are instantly stored with related documents for access at any time, from anywhere, on an enterprise-wide basis.

With e-signature capability, DataView allows customers to sign the delivery receipt on the driver’s iOS or Android-based tablet or phone.

Family-owned Douglas Lumber has a 100,000-square-foot facility on 15 acres in Smithfield, servicing contractors and homeowners in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

CAI Software LLC provides enterprise resource planning and manufacturing execution systems and services to markets such as building materials and precious metals, according to its website.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.