Dow drops 1,000 points, Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987

Updated at 4:29 p.m.

By
-
SPECIALIST DILIP PATEL works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday. Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world. / ASSOCIATED PRESS / RICHARD DREW

NEW YORK (AP) – A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 ‘s crash swept around the world and pummeled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsened about a slowing U.S. economy.  The S&P 500 dropped 3% for its worst day in nearly two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Key Changes to Uniform Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released significant updated regulations for 2 CFR 200,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display