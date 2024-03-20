DownCity Design, Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council receive $20K in tech grants 

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

“Both DownCity Design and the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council have shown they are committed to innovating with purpose,” he continued, “and we are grateful for the impact they continue to have on Rhode Island.”

DownCity and Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council meet these criteria in their missions to “never stop striving to find new ways to serve the community and clearly have a passion for their mission,” said Ross Nelson, vice president of the New England market at Cox Communications.

Through its Tech Boosts program, Cox awards the grants to nonprofit organizations that “reinforce intellectual prosperity and are committed to improving humanity.”

The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, meanwhile, plans to use the Tech Boost funding to bolster ongoing programs such as its Leo Bouchard Nature Lab & Conservation Center, the Olneyville Resilience Hub, and the asset management system that it uses to manage trash cans, murals, and bike paths throughout the watershed.

DownCity intends to use the grant “to help its staff adapt to an increasingly hybrid world,” according to a Cox statement, through equipment such as a conference room monitor, webcam and speaker that will support virtual meetings.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.