Downtown Bristol colonial built in 2016 sells for $1.43M

BRISTOL – A 2,550-square-foot colonial constructed in 2016 in downtown Bristol recently sold for $1.43 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers in the transaction.

The 49 Walley St. home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story colonial, located close to the East Bay and Colt State Park, features an open floor plan, including a great room with a zero-clearance fireplace. The home’s gourmet kitchen includes Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances and a pantry, with a laundry room nearby.

The home’s first-floor primary suite contains a walk-in closet, a jetted tub and a walk-in shower.

The second floor of the home includes two bedrooms, a full bathroom and an office, along with a sitting room/den, the real estate firm said.

The home’s finished basement provides additional versatile modern space, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Bristol property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $797,300, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.26 acres of land was valued to be worth $270,500.

Residential Properties sales associate Mary Ann Lisi, of the firm’s South County office, represented the buyer. Cathy Sousa, of RE/MAX River’s Edge, represented the seller.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Marie Byrnes, of Bristol, and it was purchased by James Coull and Lisa Beardwood, of Littleton, Mass.

