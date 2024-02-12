Downtown design panel to discuss apartment complex proposed in Jewelry District

Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Downtown Design Review Committee is scheduled to conduct a final design review for a proposed six-story mixed-use building in the Jewelry District during its meeting Monday evening. The project, proposed by Pebb Capital, consists of 191 residential and one commercial unit within a six-story building located at 33, 41-45 and 51

The project, proposed by Pebb Capital, consists of 191 residential and one commercial unit within a six-story building located at 33, 41-45 and 51 Bassett St. The proposal also includes plans for 47 parking spaces, bike storage as well as amenities like a dog spa and fitness center.

Previously, Pebb pitched the site as a spot for the new R.I. Department of Health Laboratories. But after being named a

finalist

for the project in April 2022 state officials opted for a proposal from Ancora L&G.

The Florida-based real estate and private equity investment firm shifted its focus for the site last year and was granted demolition waivers to raze buildings on the properties as well as conceptual design approval for the new project in September 2023.

Overall, nearby residents appear to support the project as previous Downtown Design Review Committee meeting minutes show public commentators spoke in favor of the proposal. Representatives for the developers also said they have met with residents and the Jewelry District Neighborhood Association before presenting the proposal in September 2023.

Because the proposal is located on a portion of Parcel 34 within the I-195 district, Pebb has entered into a land swap agreement with the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission. This also means the proposal must go through both the PPDRC and I-195 commission’s design processes.

More recently, the project received concept approval from the I-195 commission in December when commissioners also recommended the plan earn final design approval from the Downtown Design Review Committee.