Downtown design panel to discuss apartment complex proposed in Jewelry District

By
-
THE PROVIDENCE DOWNTOWN DESIGN REVIEW COMMITTEE is scheduled to conduct a final design review for a proposed six-story mixed-use building in the Jewelry District during its meeting Monday evening./ COURTESY PEBB CAPITAL

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Downtown Design Review Committee is scheduled to conduct a final design review for a proposed six-story mixed-use building in the Jewelry District during its meeting Monday evening. The project, proposed by Pebb Capital, consists of 191 residential and one commercial unit within a six-story building located at 33, 41-45 and 51

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display