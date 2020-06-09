Downtown Providence bank branches damaged during riots

PROVIDENCE- At least two banks suffered damage to branches in downtown Providence during last week’s riots and violence.

Glass windows and doors were smashed at TD Bank’s Westminster Street branch, while BankNewport suffered similar destruction at its Dorrance Street branch and adjacent loan office. The interior was mostly spared, and sensitive customer information protected, according to a BankNewport spokeswoman.

Both companies had boarded up broken windows with plywood by the next day. BankNewport closed the branch until more-permanent repairs were completed, redirecting customers to its South Angell Street location for immediate banking needs.

TD Bank had reopened its branch as of Friday, a company spokeswoman said.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.