Downtown Providence building housing The Eddy sells for $1.55M

PROVIDENCE – A four-story mixed-use building at 93 Eddy St. recently sold for $1.55 million, according to a listing for the property published by Compass Inc., a real estate firm that represented both sides of the transaction.

The downtown property is a multi-use building containing commercial and residential space, with approximately 4,580 square feet of living area, according to Compass.

Built in 1920, the structure includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms, including three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms throughout the building, the real estate firm said.

The first floor is occupied by a cocktail bar known as The Eddy, which has been in operation for more than a decade, according to the Zillow listing. The second floor contains a studio apartment with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and a full bathroom.

From the second floor, residents and guests of the property can reach a penthouse unit, a residential area spanning the second, third and fourth floors of the building, according to the listing.

The penthouse features an open-concept layout with living and kitchen areas, a half-bath and large windows providing natural light, according to the Zillow listing. The upper level includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms – including an en suite owner’s bath – as well as office or flexible-use space and a laundry room. The property also includes a one-car garage associated with the penthouse unit.

The building underwent a complete rehabilitation in 2010 and has seen additional recent improvements, including window balancing, air conditioning servicing and masonry repointing, according to the Zillow listing.

Providence assessors most recently valued the property at $761,900 for the 2025 tax year, including $225,500 attributed to land value and $536,400 to the building, according to the city’s online property tax database.

The seller and buyer were both represented by Stefanie Carr of Compass, according to the Zillow listing.

The property was sold by Heirs RE LLC, according to a quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale. The building was purchased by AVH Properties RI LLC, a limited liability company based in Jamestown, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.