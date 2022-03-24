Downtown Providence condominium sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A condominium at the top of Waterplace Towers recently sold for the highest price of any unit in the two-building, 193-unit development that was constructed in downtown Providence in 2008, according to the real estate firm that represented the buyer.

Residential Properties Ltd. recently announced the sale of 200 Exchange St., Unit PH11, for $1.7 million. It was the biggest sale ever at Waterplace Towers, topping the previous high by $350,000, according to the firm, citing records from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service database.

The 2,550-square-foot, 17th floor penthouse features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Located along the Woonasquatucket River, the condo provides panoramic views of the Providence skyline and Narragansett Bay, with an 800-square-foot terrace.

The penthouse also features a fireplace, a formal foyer, a wet bar, a lounge area, hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, the real estate firm said. The kitchen, with an oversized center island, includes stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.

The penthouse comes with three deeded parking spaces right next to the building’s elevator.

The condominium was sold by Rajiv Kumar to Louis Anthony Martin and Jennifer Martin, according to a copy of the warranty deed.

Kumar owned the property since 2016, when he bought it for $1.2 million, according to public records kept by the city.

The condo was last assessed by the city in 2021 at a $1.01 million value, according to public records.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.