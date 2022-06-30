Downtown Providence grocery store aiming for late summer opening

PROVIDENCE – An organic market and grocery store is now slated to open in downtown Providence by the end of the summer, after supply chain snafus postponed its original launch.

Arnold “Buff” Chace Jr., founder and managing partner for Cornish Associates LP, which owns the building that will house Rory’s Market and Kitchen, said in a recent interview the opening has been delayed by a multitude of supply chain issues.

With construction underway within the six-floor apartment building on Washington Street, though, Chace said he hoped the final pieces would be in place for a late summer opening.

Rory’s Market is an independent grocery store with Massachusetts locations in Mashpee and Dennis. It was originally set to open its downtown Providence location in late 2021 or early 2022, PBN previously reported.

The 6,000-square-foot first-floor storefront at 113 Washington St. will feature a kitchen and dining area for its freshly prepared meals, as well as a juice bar and other organic groceries.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.