Downtown Providence Parks Network taps new executive director

PROVIDENCE – The Downtown Providence Parks Network on Tuesday named Suzanne Ellis Wernevi as its next executive director. She will officially assume the role on March 2, replacing the current executive director , Nora Barré. It was not immediately clear why Barré is stepping down. The network did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I am delighted to support DPPN’s vision to build a network of dynamic, interconnected public spaces and waterways that strengthen community in downtown Providence,” Wernevi said. “I am excited to build on DPPN’s strong roots, and to collaborate with our community partners to design creative public spaces and engaging experiences that bring people together.”

Wernevi joins the nonprofit from climate tech startup Blue Dot Motorworks, where she led business development, communications and policy. She also founded Luna & Stella, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand, and serves as vice chair of the State Advisory Board of Common Cause Rhode Island.

“Suzanne brings a diverse background of business experience, marketing and advocacy to the role,” said network board Chair Al Dahlberg. “We are impressed by her creativity, energy, and understanding of the importance of placemaking and commitment to public spaces. We look forward to Suzanne leading DPPN into this next chapter in our work downtown.”

The nonprofit brings downtown Providence and its waterways to life, turning public spaces into vibrant destinations that celebrate community, boost the local economy and attract visitors, it said.

Among its signature initiatives is Lumina, a winter activation featuring illuminated sculptures and family activities that has drawn more than 300,000 attendees since its debut.