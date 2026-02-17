Downtown Providence Parks Network taps new executive director

TOPICS
“I am delighted to support DPPN’s vision to build a network of dynamic, interconnected public spaces and waterways that strengthen community in downtown Providence,” Wernevi said. “I am excited to build on DPPN’s strong roots, and to collaborate with our community partners to design creative public spaces and engaging experiences that bring people together.”
Wernevi joins the nonprofit from climate tech startup Blue Dot Motorworks, where she led business development, communications and policy. She also founded Luna & Stella, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand, and serves as vice chair of the State Advisory Board of Common Cause Rhode Island.
“Suzanne brings a diverse background of business experience, marketing and advocacy to the role,” said network board Chair Al Dahlberg. “We are impressed by her creativity, energy, and understanding of the importance of placemaking and commitment to public spaces. We look forward to Suzanne leading DPPN into this next chapter in our work downtown.”
The nonprofit brings downtown Providence and its waterways to life, turning public spaces into vibrant destinations that celebrate community, boost the local economy and attract visitors, it said.
Among its signature initiatives is Lumina, a winter activation featuring illuminated sculptures and family activities that has drawn more than 300,000 attendees since its debut.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.