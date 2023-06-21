Doyle, former nonprofit leader convicted of embezzlement, dies at 74

PROVIDENCE – Daniel E. Doyle Jr., former founder of the Institute for International Sport who was found guilty of embezzling from the organization and served seven years in prison for the crime, has died at the age of 74.

R.I. Adult Correctional Institutions spokesperson J.R. Ventura confirmed Wednesday to Providence Business News that Doyle died June 18. No other information about Doyle’s death was shared, Ventura said.

Doyle after a lengthy trial in 2016, was found guilty on all 18 counts against him, including seven counts of embezzlement, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses, five counts of forgery and five counts of filing a false document. State prosecutors proved that Doyle embezzled around $1.4 million from the Institute for International Sport – an organization he founded in 1986.

Doyle had been guilty of embezzling approximately $750,000 in unauthorized salary and loan payments between 2005 and 2011, as well as $150,000 in paying off the debts of his personal American Express card with funds from the organization. He was also found guilty of funneling money to fuel balance sheets for two of his for-profit businesses.

Doyle in 2017 was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with seven to serve and the rest suspended with probation. Doyle’s conviction was upheld in July 2020 after a failed appeal attempt.

Ventura also said Doyle had been released from prison on May, 31, 2022, and was still on probation after his release until his death.

