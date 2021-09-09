Dr. McCance-Katz appointed chief medical officer at BHDDH and Eleanor Slater Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz has been named chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital and the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, BHDDH announced Thursday.

McCance-Katz previously served as BHDDH’s chief medical officer from 2015 to 2017.

“I am pleased that Dr. McCance-Katz is rejoining BHDDH,” department Director Richard Charest said in a statement. “She not only brings a wealth of experience, but also a historical knowledge of the department.”

McCance-Katz most recently served in the Division of Diversion Control at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She previously served as the first assistant secretary for mental health and substance use at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

She succeeds Dr. Brian Daly in the role of chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital and BHDDH. Daly exited the role amid controversy surrounding the state-run hospital. Dr. Suzanne Bornschein has been serving as interim chief medical officer following Daly’s departure.

The state has been working to fix longstanding problems with the physical and organizational structure, as well as quality of care at the hospital system.