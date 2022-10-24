Dr. Megan L. Ranney elected to National Academy of Medicine

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Megan L. Ranney, deputy dean at Brown University’s School of Public Health, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine as a member of its 2022 class.

Ranney, who is also a professor of emergency medicine at the university’s Warren Alpert Medical School and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, is one of 100 individuals from all over the world selected to join this year’s class, an honor that recognizes those who have demonstrated “outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.” The 2022 class includes 90 regular members and 10 international members.

“I am beyond honored by this election,” Ranney said. “The National Academy of Medicine serves as a touchstone for rigorous science and respectful scientific debate. This evidence-centered community matters immensely as we confront multiple medical and public health challenges – particularly in this moment when science and scientific communication matter so deeply to the world. It is so meaningful to have been elected as a member.”

Current members of the academy elect the new members, who are “individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care and public health.” With the addition of the latest class, the academy’s total membership has reached more than 2,200 people, including 190 international members.

According to the academy, Ranney was recognized as a “national public health leader and communicator who has brought deeper understanding of public health challenges and who has changed public health paradigms through technology-based interventions to reduce violence (particularly firearm injury), mental illness, substance use, and infectious disease risk.”

Ranney has worked closely with the National Academy of Medicine on issues related to firearm injury, COVID-19 and science communication. She is a longtime advocate for firearm injury prevention and education and co-founded the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine, a nonprofit committed to reducing firearm injury through the public health approach.

She is also an advocate for innovative approaches to public health and the founder of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health and GetUsPPE.org, a startup dedicated to helping medical professionals access personal protective equipment.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.