Dr. Paul Wallace named medical director of The Providence Center

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Paul Wallace was recently promoted to medical director at The Providence Center.

Wallace has been assistant medical director at the facility since October 2023. Since joining The Providence Center, he has worked on partnerships with Open Door Health, Providence Community Health Centers and Blackstone Valley Community Health Care. Wallace also teaches Brown University psychiatry residents.

Wallace earned his undergraduate degree at Columbia University. He then completed the premedical post-baccalaureate program at the Harvard Extension School. After that, Wallace attended medical school at Brown University, where he was passionate about working with underserved populations, especially those with substance use disorders.

He did a psychiatry residency at University of California San Francisco and the school’s public psychiatry fellowship.

Wallace began his new role Jan. 20 and replaced Dr. Mickey Silver, who left the role to move to Colorado. After Mickey’s departure, Dr. James Sullivan and Dr. Ghulam Surti served as interim medical director.

