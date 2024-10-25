Dress for success: Fall attire at the office

As the leaves begin to change and the temperature drops, it’s time to update the work wardrobe. Here’s a guide to dressing for the office in fall that will keep you both stylish and professional.
Layering is key.
One of the most important things to remember when dressing for the office in the fall is the importance of layering. This allows you to adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day. Start with a base layer such as a classic sport shirt for a more casual office environment, or a dress shirt with or without a tie for a more dressier look. Add a sweater or cardigan for extra warmth, and top it off with a blazer or jacket.
Choose the right fabrics.
The fabrics will also play a significant role in comfort and professionalism. Opt for natural fibers such as wool, cashmere and cotton, which are breathable and regulate temperature well. Avoid synthetic fabrics that can trap moisture and add discomfort.
Essential fall pieces.
Every man’s fall office wardrobe should include these essential pieces:
• A well-made blazer is a must-have for the office. Choose a classic style such as a navy or gray blazer.
• A good-quality sweater is a great way to add warmth and style to an office outfit. Opt for a timeless style such as a crewneck or V-neck in a neutral color.
READY FOR FALL: A merino wool swacket – a sweater-jacket – is the centerpiece of this outfit that includes baby blue corduroy pants and a cashmere beanie.
• A swacket, better known as the sweater-jacket, has become an essential piece nowadays. It works as a jacket, blazer, or sweater and is convertible to help manage all looks.
• A crisp, button-down shirt is a timeless classic. Choose a solid color or a subtle pattern.
• Chinos are a versatile alternative to jeans and can be dressed up or down. Opt for a neutral color such as khaki or navy.
• Five-pocket pants look like jeans but are made of the same or similar cotton as a chino. It provides a very versatile look and is also good at the country club.
• A pair of well-fitting dress pants is essential for the office. Choose a classic style such as flat-front or pleated pants.
• A good-quality belt is a must-have accessory. Choose a leather belt that matches the shoes.
• A pair of polished dress shoes is a wardrobe staple. Choose a classic style such as a derby or oxford.
Accessorize.
Accessories can add personality and style to an office outfit. A tie is a classic accessory that can elevate any look. A pocket square can add a touch of sophistication. For a more casual look, consider wearing a scarf or neckerchief.
Think about a color palette.
When it comes to color, fall is the perfect time to experiment with darker shades. Think navy, gray, brown and olive. However, don’t be afraid to add a splash of color with a brightly colored tie or pocket square.
Mind your grooming.
It’s just as important as clothing. Make sure the hair is neatly styled, the beard is well-groomed and the fingernails are clean and trimmed.
By following these tips, you can create stylish and professional fall outfits that will keep you looking and feeling your best at the office. Remember, the key to dressing well is to find what works for you and your personal style.
Marc A. Streisand is the owner of Marc Allen Fine Clothiers in Providence.