Dress for success: Get the essentials, then go beyond

Today, more than ever, getting dressed for the professional world is more and more challenging. Not because there aren’t many options, but because the environments we work in don’t have much information on what is appropriate and what’s not.
It’s always been my opinion that the way you look speaks volumes before you even utter a word. Therefore, a well-curated work wardrobe not only conveys competence and confidence but also ensures you’re prepared for any professional setting. Building a core business wardrobe is an investment in your career, allowing you to make a lasting impression and navigate the workplace with ease.
At the heart of a core business wardrobe are the essentials, the staples for every professional. These are timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched for various occasions. They form the foundation of your professional look:
Suits.
No, they’re not dead, just more like on life support. But still the cornerstone of any business wardrobe, suits exude authority and professionalism. Opt for classic colors such as navy, charcoal gray or even black. Ensure a proper fit by investing in tailoring for a crisp appearance.
[caption id="attachment_488983" align="alignright" width="336"]
IT FITS IN: A curated work wardrobe ensures you’re prepared for any professional setting. This double-breasted suit is silk, linen and cashmere, and the T-shirt is a silk and cotton crew neck.
COURTESY
MARC A. STREISAND[/caption]
Blazers.
Versatile and adaptable, blazers can elevate any outfit. Choose neutral shades such as navy, gray or beige for easy pairing with dresses, skirts or trousers.
Dress shirts.
Crisp, well-fitted dress shirts are a must-have. White and light blue are essential colors, while subtle patterns such as pinstripes or checks can add visual interest.
Trousers.
Tailored trousers in neutral colors offer both comfort and style. Straight-leg or slightly tapered styles are universally flattering.
Skirts.
Pencil skirts or A-line skirts in knee-length or slightly below provide a professional yet feminine touch. Choose neutral colors or subtle patterns for versatility.
Dresses.
A classic sheath dress or wrap dress can be a go-to option for business settings. Opt for solid colors or subtle prints and ensure a modest neckline and hemline.
Outerwear.
A trench coat or tailored wool coat is essential for all-weather protection and adds a touch of sophistication.
Once the essentials are covered, consider expanding the wardrobe beyond the basics with these additional pieces:
Cardigans or swacket.
Ideal for layering, cardigans and swackets (sweater jacket) can add warmth and style to the outfits. Choose neutral colors or subtle patterns for versatility.
Sweaters.
Perfect for cooler days, sweaters in merino wool or cashmere offer both comfort and professionalism. Opt for classic styles such as crew neck, quarter-zips or V-neck.
Blouses.
Silk or cotton blouses in solid colors or subtle prints can add a touch of femininity and sophistication.
Accessories.
Elevate outfits with carefully chosen accessories. A classic watch, a structured handbag and tasteful jewelry can complete your professional ensemble.
The fit and fabric of the clothing are just as important as the pieces themselves. Ensure clothes are tailored to fit perfectly, as this can make a significant difference in overall appearance. Opt for high-quality fabrics such as wool, cotton, or silk, which not only look professional but also offer comfort and durability.
Creating an essential wardrobe takes time and investment. Start with the essentials and gradually add pieces that complement an existing wardrobe. Consider the workplace culture and dress code when making purchasing decisions.
Ultimately, a core wardrobe should reflect a person’s personal style while adhering to professional standards. Choose pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable, as this will translate into your overall demeanor and presence.
Marc A. Streisand is the owner of Marc Allen Fine Clothiers in Providence.