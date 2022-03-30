Duffy named new R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education chair

PROVIDENCE – A longtime Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education member is elevating to the panel’s top seat.

Gov. Daniel J. MeKee announced late Tuesday that Dennis J. Duffy, vice president of regulatory affairs for Boston-based energy infrastructure development firm Energy Management Inc., has been named the council’s new chairperson. Duffy will succeed Tim DelGiudice as the council’s chairperson.

Duffy was appointed to the council in 2014 by then Gov. Lincoln Chafee. He has close to three decades of experience as a corporate and regulatory attorney, McKee said. In a statement, McKee said Duffy is a leader who demonstrated his “forward-thinking abilities” in the workplace and will pass on that experience in serving the higher education system in Rhode Island.

Duffy, a University of Rhode Island graduate, said in a statement that he looks forward to his new role “to move our postsecondary programs forward.”

