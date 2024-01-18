Duffy & Sweeney Promotes Stephanie Friedel to Senior Associate

Duffy & Sweeney announced the promotion of Stephanie Friedel to Senior Associate. With more than eight years of experience, Stephanie represents a wide range of clients from global businesses to shareholders and individuals through every stage of litigation from discovery to trial. Stephanie was recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in 2023, and included in “Ones to Watch” by Best Lawyers for 2024 for Commercial Litigation and Litigation-Trusts and Estates. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Providence Children’s Museum and is active in the RI Women’s Bar Association and the RI Bar Association.
