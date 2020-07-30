Dunkin’ expects net closure of 800 U.S. stores in 2020; parent company posts $36.5M profit in Q2

CANTON, Mass. – Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. reported a $36.5 million profit in the second quarter of 2020, a 38.9% drop from one year prior. Earnings per diluted share were 44 cents, compared with 71 cents in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue declined 20% from one year prior to $81.6 million.

The company reported a 20.8% systemwide sales decline that it attributed to temporary and permanent store closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that it expects 800 Dunkin’ locations in the U.S. to permanently close on a gross basis as part of a “real estate portfolio rationalization.” The closures would shrink the company’s footprint by roughly 8% in the U.S., accounting for 2% of systemwide sales, Dunkin’ said.

“For Dunkin’ U.S., same store sales improved sequentially throughout the quarter, largely as a result of our ability to pivot quickly and introduce new menu items designed to appeal to customers who are now visiting us later in the day. Our digital platform – a cornerstone of our Dunkin’ Blueprint for Growth – drove significant customer engagement and rapid recovery during the quarter, and last week we announced the hiring of a Chief Digital & Strategy Officer to accelerate our digital future,” said David Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin’ Brands Group. “We are extremely proud of our great franchisees who kept the vast majority of our restaurants open during the quarter and really stepped up with a sense of urgency and grit to keep their team members employed, our guests served and their communities running.”

Segment results:

Dunkin U.S.

Comparable store sales declined 18.7% year over year, but the company noted that comparable store sales would have been roughly 480 basis points lower if temporarily closed restaurants were included in the figure. Segment revenue totaled $134.1 million, a 19.5% decline year over year. Segment profit was $96.2 million, a decline of 24.3% from one year prior.

Dunkin’ International

Revenue declined 62.6% year over year to $2.8 million. Segment profit declined 66.4% to $1.85 million. Comparable store sales declined 34.9% year over year.

Baskin-Robbins U.S.

Revenue declined to 62.6% year over year to $2.8 million. Segment profit declined 66.4% to $1.8 million.

International Baskin-Robbins

Revenue declined 18.7% year over year to $26.6 million. Segment profit declined 17.9% year over year to $9.9 million.