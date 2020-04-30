Dunkin’ posts $52M Q1 profit, slowed by COVID-19

CANTON, Mass. – Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. reported a profit of $52.1 million in the first quarter, a 0.4% decline year over year, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings per diluted share were 63 cents, the same as the previous year.

Quarterly revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $323.1 million.

“Prior to the crisis, we experienced strong first quarter performance across the system, including Dunkin’ U.S. which was on track to have its highest quarterly comps in more than six years and positive traffic,” said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Brands CEO. “With the No. 1 priority being the safety of crew members and our guests, early in the crisis we implemented strong safety measures at our restaurants with gloves, masks and plexiglass shields, and now we are shipping an infrared thermometer to every U.S. restaurant to help monitor crew health.”

Segment results:

Same-store sales for Dunkin’ U.S. declined 2% year over year. Total revenue totaled $151.8 million, a 1.4% increase year over year. Segment profit was $109.3 million, a 1.6% decline year over year.

Baskin-Robbins U.S. same store sales increased 1.8% year over year. Revenue totaled $10.8 million, a 5.5% increase year over year. Segment profit was $6.6 million, a 4.5% increase year over year.

Dunkin’ International same-store sales declined 7.1% year over year. Revenue totaled $5.5 million, a 20% decline year over year. Segment profit was $3.5 million, a 27.7% decline year over year.

Baskin-Robbins International same-store sales rose 2.5% year over year. Revenue increased 6.7% year over year to $27.3 million. Segment profit increased 21.1%, to $9.4 million.

The company also said it had made moves to mitigate the impact of the virus on its business. A suspension of the company’s dividends program is expected to save $33 million in the second quarter.

“At Dunkin’ Brands, we feel an obligation to do our part to keep America working by avoiding any corporate furloughs. Our focus has been to preserve our strong balance sheet by aggressively reducing operating expenses and preserving cash, including suspending our quarterly dividend and share repurchase programs,” Hoffman said. “Simultaneously, our management team and board of directors are voluntarily taking salary and fee reductions, with the savings generated going to the Dunkin’ Brands Family Fund, which supports Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins crew members in times of crisis. Throughout this pandemic, we have been guided by our corporate values of strong, smart and kind, which includes striving to do the right thing for our communities.”