Dutch Harbor Boat Yard sold to affiliate of The Procaccianti Cos.

JAMESTOWN – A hospitality and marina management firm affiliated with The Procaccianti Cos. has purchased the Dutch Harbor Boat Yard in Jamestown for $2.5 million, according to real estate records.

The purchase of 252 Narragansett Ave., completed June 17, involves the full-service boat yard and mooring field on the West Passage of Jamestown.

Robert Leven, the chief investment officer for TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas, said the location is considered one of the most pristine and unspoiled boating locations in southern New England.

“We are pleased to have the privilege of owning and operating this facility and continuing its long tradition of impeccable service to the northeast boating community,” he said, in a news release.

The holding was sold by Mains’l Properties LLC, of Ridgefield, Conn., which purchased it for $2.97 million in January 2014, according to town real estate records.

In 2018, the marina was named one of two in Rhode Island as “Elite Fleet” tier marinas by an industry website, Marinas.com.

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas also owns Champlin’s Hotel, Marina & Resort on Block Island. That property was purchased for $14 million in December 2020, according to New Shoreham property records.

