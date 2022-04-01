Dutra tapped as Saint Vincent Services Inc.’s new CEO and president

FALL RIVER – Saint Vincent Services Inc. announced late Thursday that Kristen Dutra, who has spent more than two decades with the multiservice behavioral health organization, has been named its new CEO and president.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha said more than 60 resumes were submitted and reviewed by the search committee. Dutra on Friday replaced the outgoing CEO Jack Weldon, who is leaving Saint Vincent’s after 25 years as its chief executive. Wheldon said in a statement that he’s confident the organization will be in capable hands with Dutra in charge.

“She has prepared well for this position, brings solid leadership experience, and enjoys the respect of our community partners, contracting agencies, insurers and managed care entities, licensing and credentialing bodies,” Wheldon said.

Saint Vincent said Dutra joined the organization in February 2000 and held multiple senior management positions in her tenure. Since 2017, Dutra has been Saint Vincent’s chief operating officer, the organization said.

- Advertisement -

In that role, Dutra, Saint Vincent said, was responsible for overall clinical and administrative management of agency programs and services, as well as supervised the services leadership team members. Additionally, Dutra oversaw Saint Vincent’s quality management program and functions, and led the agency’s re-accreditation process to make sure the organization remained in good status with the Council on Accreditation.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.